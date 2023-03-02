Holi 2023: Rang Barse, Do me a favor, Balam Pichkari; list of most loved songs to groove on Holi

Representational image

Holi, the biggest festival of colours is around the corner and people have already started the preparations. If you do not want to leave any stone unturned in the celebration of Holi, then here we have brought a playlist of songs for you, which will make Holi more fun for you.

Song: Go Pagal

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi played the lead roles in this 2017 film. The film also featured Holi celebrations and was picturized with the song Go Pagal. The song was well liked by the people. Rapper Raftaar and Nindi Kaur have lent their voices to Go Pagal.

Song: Balam Pichkari

The romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the memorable movies of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The film's song Balam Pichkari was a superhit and with this, it became one of the favourite songs of Holi.

Song: Do Me A Favor Let's Play Holi

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra starrer The Race Against Time came in the year 2005. All the songs of the film got a good response, but the Holi song Do Me A Favor Let's Play Holi created the most buzz. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik.

Song: Holi Khele Raghuveera

Baghban's song Holi Khele Raghuveera picturized by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini is people's all time favourite song for Holi. The song has been sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Sameer.

Song: Rang Barse

The song Rang Barse from the film Silsila is counted in the list of iconic songs. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar played lead roles in this 1981 film. In the song, the incomplete love story of these four was told in a beautiful way. The lyrics of Rang Barse were written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan.