Holi 2023: Protect your skin from harmful chemical-based colours, here's how

File Photo

Holi 2023 will be celebrated on March 8. Holi is an auspicious Hindu festival and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Holi also known as the festival of colours, is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus and is celebrated by people of other faiths as well.

People celebrate Holi by splashing water and smearing each other with colours, which is also known as ‘Gulal’.

Holi is a fun and colorful festival, but the harsh chemicals present in the colors can cause damage to your skin. Here are 15 tips to protect your skin on Holi.

Apply a generous amount of coconut oil or any other oil on your skin before stepping out to play Holi. This will form a protective layer on your skin and prevent the colours from sticking to your skin.

Avoid using chemical-based colors and opt for natural colors made from flowers, vegetables, or fruits.

READ | SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty, Manager and Senior Executive posts, check salary, age limit, other details

Wear long-sleeved cotton clothes that cover most of your body to prevent direct contact with colors on your skin.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on all exposed areas of your body.

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and also from colors entering your eyes.

Tie your hair into a tight bun or wear a cap to protect your scalp and hair from the colors.

Use a lip balm or petroleum jelly to protect your lips from the colors.

Avoid using harsh soaps to remove the colors from your skin. Instead, use a mild cleanser or a mixture of besan (gram flour) and curd to remove the colors gently.

Do not rub your skin vigorously while removing the colors, as it can cause irritation and damage.

READ | Apple iPhone 13 steal deal: Get 128GB variant at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after over Rs 30,000 discount

Do not use hot water to remove the colors, as it can make the colors penetrate deeper into your skin.

Use lukewarm water to rinse off the colors from your skin.

Avoid staying in wet clothes for too long, as it can cause skin irritation and infections.

Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated and flush out the toxins from your body.

Apply a moisturizer after removing the colors to soothe and hydrate your skin.

If you experience any skin irritation or allergy, consult a dermatologist immediately.