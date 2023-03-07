Headlines

Lifestyle

Holi 2023: Not playing Holi this year? Here are 5 things you can do on your off day instead

Holi is a two-day festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, and it is during this time that people light a bonfire to symbolise the demon Holika's burning.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Holi, one of India's most colourful celebrations, has finally arrived after months of anticipation. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, however, it is also observed by people of other religions.

Holi is a two-day festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, and it is during this time that people light a bonfire to symbolise the demon Holika's burning.

If you don't plan on playing Holi this year but still want to celebrate the occasion, these suggestions may come in handy.

Cook something delicious 

Spend the day exploring and cooking something with your family. If you have little children at home, try and make meals that they can assist you in preparing, such as barfis (a traditional Indian treat) and thandai (a milk-based Indian beverage).

Plan a movie marathon 

Choose some great Holi-themed movies or even those that aren't, and watch them while relaxing with popcorn in your hand.

Dance the day away 

Make a playlist of your favourite music and create a happy atmosphere at home. Begin creating a playlist as soon as possible, and make sure to include songs that the entire family will love.

Finish your remaining chores 

Since it is an off day and if you are not going to celebrate the festival of Holi, you can use the time to finish all your pending chores. 

Read a book 

Another way to celebrate your off day is to pick up a book that you have been planning to read for a while and read it. Make a hot cup of coffee for yourself and get away from the Holi madness and into the fictional world. 

