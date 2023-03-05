Holi 2023: Is Holika Dahan on March 6 or 7? Check correct city-wise muhurat

Holi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Hinduism. Every year Holi festival starts on the evening of the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month. First of all, Holika Dahan is done in the evening and the next day in the morning, Holi with colours is played with pomp. But this year due to Bhadrakal on a full moon day, there is confusion regarding the date of Holika Dahan.

Holi is called the festival of colours, happiness and joy. Now, the question arises when is Holi in the year 2023?

According to the Panchang, Holika Dahan takes place on Phalgun Purnima during Pradosh Kaal and Holi is played on the next day i.e. Chaitra Krishna Pratipada. This year Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. The festival of Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7. In Holi, the festival of colours, people apply colours, abir, gulal to each other and give greetings and best wishes. Various dishes are made at home. These delicious dishes are served to the guest who comes home with colour gulal.

Is Holi on March 6 or 7: When is Choti Holi 2023?

According to Drik Panchang, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7 this year. The Holika Dahan muhurat will last from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm on March 7.

Bhadra Punchha - 12:43 am to 02:01 am

Bhadra Mukha - 02:01 am to 04:11 am

Meanwhile, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:17 pm on March 6 and end at 06:09 pm on March 7.

City-wise Holika Dahan Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, here is the city-wise muhurat of Holika Dahan is as follows:

New Delhi - 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm

Pune - 06:42 PM to 09:07 PM

Chennai - 06:18 pm to 08:43 pm

Kolkata - 05:42 pm to 06:09 pm

Hyderabad - 06:24 pm to 08:49 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:45 pm to 09:11 pm

Noida - 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm

Jaipur - 06:31 pm to 08:58 pm

Mumbai - 06:46 pm to 09:11 pm

Gurgaon - 06:25 PM to 08:52 PM

Bengaluru - 06:29 PM to 08:54 PM

Chandigarh - 06:25 pm to 08:53 pm