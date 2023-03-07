Holi Full Moon: ‘Falgun Purnima’ to ‘Worm Moon’, know names, significance in different cultures | File Photo

The March 7 full moon is globally most famously called the ‘Worm Moon’. In India, it is known as Falgun Purnima. The full moon is deeply connected with the auspicious festival of Holi. However, these are not the only two names it has. The March full moon is a fascinating and important astronomical event which is of great significance to many cultures across the world.

Why is it called ‘Worm Moon’?

The name Worm Moon originates from the United States of America. The same name has also been used by many other communities globally to refer to this full moon. However, the origin of the term is believed to have come from the Native American tribe Algonquin.

People of this tribe lived in the northeastern parts of the US. Like several other cultures, March full moon marks the time when winter ends and spring arrives. The frozen ground begins to thaw and earthworms emerge from within as they end their hibernation. This also signalled that the soil was fertile again for cultivation, which may have led to the full moon being named after the worms surfacing.

Worm Moon in other cultures: From Sleepy Moon to Moon of Winds

In Chinese culture, the March full moon is called ‘Sleepy Moon’. This is because animals who have been hibernating during the winters wake up from their long sleep at this time. It marks the fasting period before Easter leading to the name ‘Lenten Moon’ in Europe.

In the ancient European Celts culture, it is called "Wind Moon" as March is typically a windy month in those parts. In the pagan traditions, it marked the Spring Equinox festival of Ostara, standing for return of fertility and growth with changing seasons.

For the Jews, the March full moon brings the festival of salvation called Purim. Buddhists celebrate it as Magha Puja, marking the gathering of Buddha and his disciples. Other names for March full moon are Sap Moon, Crust Moon and Crow Moon.

Falgun Purnima: Significance of March full moon in Hindu culture

The March full moon is called Falgun Purnima and Hindus mark it as the Holi festival. The Falgun Purnima night is also the night of Holika Dahan. Highly significant in Hindu mythology, the Holi Full Moon is connected to several traditions and legends. The most popular one is the story of Holika and Prahlad, which symbolises victory of good over evil.

The Holi full moon is also associated with the legend of Lord Krishna and celebrated with much fanfare among the devotees. It is also considered as a time of renewal and purification. Several rituals are associated with the day.

