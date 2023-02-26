Search icon
Holi 2023 date: When will Holi be celebrated this year? check tithi, Holika dahan muhurat

Holi 2023 date: The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated for two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

The most awaited festival of India is Holi. This vibrant festival will be celebrated on 8th March 2023 (Dhulandi or badi holi) and 7th March (Holika Dahan or Choti Holi). Holi also known as the festival of colours, is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus and is celebrated by people of other faiths as well.

People celebrate Holi by splashing water and smearing each other with colours, which is also known as ‘Gulal’. 

Holika Dahan 2023 or Chhoti Holi 2023: date and time

The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated for two days. The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

Holi is celebrated over two days, with the first is Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi and the second day as Rangwali Holi, Dhulandi, or Phagwah. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:17 PM on March 06 and end at 06:09 PM on March 07, 2023.

The festival of colors marks the arrival of the spring harvest season and the end of winter in the country. Holi is celebrated in the month of Phalguna of the Hindu calendar and the festivities start on the evening of the Purnima (Full Moon day).

