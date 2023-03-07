Holi 2023: 5 effective tips to remove dark Holi colors from your skin

Holi, the festival of colours, is a joyous occasion celebrated by people of all ages in India and other parts of the world. However, the use of chemical-based colours can leave stubborn stains on the skin that are difficult to remove. If you are struggling to get rid of those pesky colours, here are some easy tips to follow:

Oil Massage: Apply coconut, olive or any other vegetable oil generously all over your body before stepping out to play Holi. The oil will act as a barrier and prevent the colours from penetrating deep into your skin. After playing, use a gentle soap to wash off the colours, and your skin will be left smooth and stain-free.

Lemon and Baking Soda: Make a paste of lemon and baking soda and apply it on the areas where the colour has settled. Rub the paste gently for a few minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. The citric acid in lemon juice will help remove the colour, while the baking soda will act as a gentle exfoliant.

Curd and Gram Flour: Mix curd and gram flour to form a thick paste and apply it on your body. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse it off with water. The lactic acid in curd will help remove the colour, while the gram flour will exfoliate your skin and leave it soft and glowing.

Multani Mitti: Mix multani mitti or Fuller's earth with water to make a thick paste. Apply it on your body and let it dry completely. Once it has dried, rinse it off with water. Multani mitti is known for its cleansing and detoxifying properties, and it will help remove the colours from your skin.

Milk: Soak a cotton ball in milk and apply it on the areas where the colour has settled. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse it off with water. Milk contains lactic acid, which is a natural exfoliant and will help remove the colours.

By following these easy tips, you can get rid of Holi colours from your body and enjoy the festival without worrying about stains on your skin. Remember to moisturize your skin after washing off the colours, as they can leave your skin dry and itchy.

