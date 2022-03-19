Holi 2022: Yoghurt, Papaya, Potato - Kitchen ingredients for a post-Holi skincare rescue

Soaking in a variety of colours and indulging in a lot of junk food and dessert during the festival, makes it important to take care of your skin post-Holi. Even if the colours are mild or harsh on your skin there are a few "Gharelu nuskhe" (home remedies) to keep your skin nourished and healthy.

Here are 5 kitchen ingredients that would do wonders to your skin post-Holi for healthy skincare by Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt has been the best for the gut and also for the skin. It comes packed with lactic acid that is known to help dissolve dead skin cells and make way for new cells. It acts as a natural exfoliator that helps you get a natural glow by reducing acne and pimples along with blemishes. Apply yoghurt on your face and neck and massage in a circular motion. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. It gives you the perfect glow, and make your skin feel soft and fresh.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera has always been considered a healing product and works wonders post Holi celebrations. It is recommended to apply topically on the skin as it helps reduce conditions like pimples, blemishes, dry skin. It keeps your skin hydrated and protected from harmful chemicals. Rashes and dryness are a common problem post playing with colours, aloe vera gel will further help to heal the skin gently. It works as a great moisturiser and makes your skin feel soft and smooth. It has anti-inflammatory ingredients Auxin and Gibberellins which have healing properties that reduce skin inflammation and soothe sunburns. Aloe Vera is a great skin product and works majorly for all skin types.

Tomato: Tomato is a rich fruit in terms of nutrition and skincare. Enriched in Vitamin A, C, K, and antioxidants lycopene helps make your skin look toned, radiant and youthful. Tomatoes help in unclogging pores, soothe sunburn and reduce acne. A slice of tomato can work well on dry and irritated skin, post-playing with colours. It makes skin brighter and radiant while reducing pigmentation, dullness, and dark spots. The rich vitamin content in tomatoes soothes skin sunburns by restoring the dead skin cells.

Potato: Potatoes are packed with healthful ingredients like vitamins B1, B3, B6, C, and minerals like potassium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Potatoes can be tagged as an "all-rounder" for all skin issues. It reverses skin tanning and problems like hyper-pigmentation, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, diminishes dark circles and puffy eyes, fights acne, lessens inflammation caused by rashes, ulcers, and other bruises, helps soothe inflamed skin cells, protects skin from environmental damage. Suntan and dark circles are the most common problem faced during holi and with the presence of vitamin C, potassium and other brightening agents potatoes help in reducing these.

Papaya: Rich in beta-carotene, Papaya is filled with powerful enzymes and phytochemicals that are great for your skin. A magic nutrient called papain is present in papaya that is said to have skin lightening properties. Scars and pigmentation are the most common issues faced while playing with colours and papaya acts as a miracle ingredient that clears out the same. More than just a delicious fruit, papaya is a source of nutrients with a number of skin benefits. It reduces wrinkles, makes the skin soft and smooth, and helps in controlling acne.