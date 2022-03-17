Holi 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings, quotes to send to your loved ones on festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 18, Friday. Holi ushers in the spring season. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima which comes in either the month of February or March according to the Gregorian Calendar.

The festival of Holi has many more aspects to it than just playing with water and colour. Here's a look at the mythological and significance of this much-loved festival:

The word Holi derives its name from Holika who is the sister of Hiranyakashipu.

The salvation of Prahlada and burning of Holika is celebrated as Holi. People burn bonfires on the eve of Holi to commemorate this event in mythology. This event is known as Holika Dahan or the burning of Holika also called Chhoti Holi or small Holi, after the fire Holika Dahan prayers are said and god is praised. In the South of India, Holika Dahan is referred to as Kama Dahanam.

Colours and water are thrown as people of all age groups get together to celebrate the festival which is associated with family, fun and joy.

Here are Whatsapp greetings, wishes, SMSes you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious and joyous occasion of Holi 2022:

May God give you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

* On this auspicious day, I am sending you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

*Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!

* Let this Holi be all about love and prosperity! Happy Holi!

*Holi is the time to unwind, de-stress and bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi

* I hope you have the most blessed Holi!

* Happy Holi to you and to your loved ones!

*Niklo galiyon me bana kar toli, Bhiga do aaj har ek ki jholi, Koi muskara de to use gale laga lo, Varna nikal lo laga ke rang, keh ke Happy Holi!!

*Pichkari ki dhaar, gulaal ki bauchhar, Apnon ka pyaar, yahi hai yaaron Holi ka tyohar. Happy Holi!!

*Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of colour.

*Meri or se aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Holi ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

*Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family ahead of Holi.

*May you be blessed with all that you have wished for on the auspicious day of Holi.

*May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Holi.

*Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Holi ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

*May you be blessed with good health, wealth, long life, peace, happiness and joy on the auspicious day of Holi.