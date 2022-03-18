Holi 2022: Ultimate guide for post-Holi regime that will help you get clear skin

Using organic and natural face wash is suggested as it ideally helps remove colours and dirt.

Holi sure is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country. While it is a mirthful, fun-filled, and colourful festival, it is important to take little extra care of your skin in order to prevent the damage caused by chemicals present in the colours. Taking care of your skin before you start playing is a must, but at the same time, the post-Holi regime is equally important, as it fights dryness and turns your dull and dry skin into a nourished and healthy one.

Even if you are using colours that are organic, a post-Holi regime for clear skin is still necessary, as one tends to spend a lot of time under the sun and in water splashes while playing Holi, which can make your skin look dull and damaged.

Here are some tips for your post-Holi regime which will help you get clear skin. Check out.

- Using organic and natural face wash is suggested as it ideally helps remove colours and dirt. At the same time, it will protect your skin from all the harsh chemicals that have been applied as the ingredients used in the face wash will be organic and natural.

- Avoid using warm water directly on the skin as it might not prove to be very helpful. Instead, use cold water as it will wash off the colours easily. Also, colours mixed with warm water might cause redness, rash, irritation, and itchiness on your skin, so it's better to avoid washing off colour on your skin with warm water.



- Hydrate your skin by applying a pH-balanced good face toner to maintain the nourishment level of your skin. You can either go for a clinically recommended toner or an organic one is also a good choice.

- In case you are still unable to get rid of colours use an oil like cold-pressed coconut oil over certain areas and let it settle for a bit as it will make the removal of colour from your skin super easy.

- Keeping your skin moisturized is the most important step. Apply an organic and natural moisturizer that will retain moisture of your skin.

- Post-Holi it is suggested you use good cleansing milk, face serum and scrub for a few days at regular intervals as these will hydrate your skin and fight dryness and turn your dull and dry skin into a nourished and healthy one.

- Apply sunscreen regularly to protect your skin from the harmful effects of sun rays.



The above-mentioned inputs are from Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas