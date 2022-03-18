Holi 2022: Ultimate guide for post-Holi regime that will help you get clear skin

Headlines

UP: Farmer ploughs field as majestic tiger strolls casually in nearby paddy field, video is viral

Meet MBA grad, who wanted to play cricket for India, built a Rs 371409 crore company, his net worth is...

'Did not get any phone call': Yuzvendra Chahal calls out RCB management for dropping him from team

Bad news for IT employees, major companies may reduce compensation due to…

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Floods: Gautam Gambhir Blames Delhi Govt For flooding, Says No Money Spent On Development

BTS' Jungkook's Solo Single Seven Is All About Love And Army Is Loving It

UP: Farmer ploughs field as majestic tiger strolls casually in nearby paddy field, video is viral

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

UPSC CSE Result: Ishita Kishore tops exams, says ‘I was confident about qualifying the exam’

Deadly blast in China: Massive Gas explosion in BBQ shop kills 31 people, Jinping issues statement

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe storm; IMD issues warning

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Holi 2022: Ultimate guide for post-Holi regime that will help you get clear skin

Using organic and natural face wash is suggested as it ideally helps remove colours and dirt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Mar 21, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Holi sure is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country. While it is a mirthful, fun-filled, and colourful festival, it is important to take little extra care of your skin in order to prevent the damage caused by chemicals present in the colours. Taking care of your skin before you start playing is a must, but at the same time, the post-Holi regime is equally important, as it fights dryness and turns your dull and dry skin into a nourished and healthy one.

Even if you are using colours that are organic, a post-Holi regime for clear skin is still necessary, as one tends to spend a lot of time under the sun and in water splashes while playing Holi, which can make your skin look dull and damaged. 

Here are some tips for your post-Holi regime which will help you get clear skin. Check out. 

- Using organic and natural face wash is suggested as it ideally helps remove colours and dirt. At the same time, it will protect your skin from all the harsh chemicals that have been applied as the ingredients used in the face wash will be organic and natural.

- Avoid using warm water directly on the skin as it might not prove to be very helpful. Instead, use cold water as it will wash off the colours easily. Also, colours mixed with warm water might cause redness, rash, irritation, and itchiness on your skin, so it's better to avoid washing off colour on your skin with warm water.

 
- Hydrate your skin by applying a pH-balanced good face toner to maintain the nourishment level of your skin. You can either go for a clinically recommended toner or an organic one is also a good choice.

READ: Happy Holi 2022: Sunglasses, anti-slip footwear, oiled hair; here's a checklist to get ready for festivities

- In case you are still unable to get rid of colours use an oil like cold-pressed coconut oil over certain areas and let it settle for a bit as it will make the removal of colour from your skin super easy.

- Keeping your skin moisturized is the most important step. Apply an organic and natural moisturizer that will retain moisture of your skin.

- Post-Holi it is suggested you use good cleansing milk, face serum and scrub for a few days at regular intervals as these will hydrate your skin and fight dryness and turn your dull and dry skin into a nourished and healthy one.

- Apply sunscreen regularly to protect your skin from the harmful effects of sun rays.

The above-mentioned inputs are from Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan gets 2-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

BCCI announces India’s squad for 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, full details inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

This businessman is the only owner of McLaren Artura supercar in India, runs Rs 20,000 crore company, not Ambani, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE