Holi 2022: Three almond-based recipes to make your Holi party more fun

Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and it is best celebrated with friends and family. It is also a day to enjoy lip-smacking food - both savoury and sweet.

Today, we bring to you three almond-based recipes curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra to make your Holi festivities more fun and delicious.

1) Badam milk mousse, almond biscuit

Ingredients:

For badam milk mousse



Almond flakes 45 gms

Almond milk 150 ml

White chocolate 425 gm

Bakery cream 400 ml

Egg yolk 5 no

Fine sugar 50 gm

Saffron ½ gm

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

For biscotti



Unsalted butter 75 gms

Castor sugar 100 gms

Egg 1no

Refined flour 150 gm

Baking soda 1 gm

Baking powder 3 gm

Almond with skin 50 gm

Almond powder 25 gm

Zest of lemon 1 no

Method:

For badam milk mousse



• Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.

• Heat almond milk. add white chocolate and make ganache. add saffron threads and green

cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.

• Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.

• Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.

• Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.

• Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.

• Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.



For biscotti



• Roughly chop almonds with skin.

• Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. add egg to bowl and again cream it.

• Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and

mix it thoroughly

• Fold in roughly chopped almonds.

• Shape the mixture like a french loaf and bake it at 180 celsius for 20 minutes.

• Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp

2) Almond and cherry kulfi

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 40 mins

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Ingredients:

Fresh cherries, pitted 2 cups

Water ½ cup

Almond milk 4 cups

Condensed milk ½ cup

Heavy cream ½ cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Almond meal ½ cup

Toasted almond flakes 1 tbsp

Method:

• Place cherries, water and ¼ cup sugar in a pan over low flame. cook, stirring 5-6, minutes till

the cherries soften and mixture thickens. allow to cool and set aside.

• In a pan, add almond milk and put it on a low flame. keep on stirring; do not let the almond

milk burn. the milk will start to thicken.

• Once it becomes half the volume add the almond meal, condensed milk and sugar and mix

them well. allow it cool slightly and stir in the heavy cream. strain the mixture.

• Add cooked cherry compote and mix well. allow the kulfi mixture to cool, pour it into kulfi

moulds or small bowls and freeze them.

• Demould the kulfi and serve it garnished with toasted almond flakes.

3) Almond and sweet potato toast

Ingredients:

Almond with skin ¾ cup

Bread slice 3-4 no

Diced roast sweet potato 2 cups

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper powder ½ tsp

Chaat masala ½ tsp

Chopped fresh coriander 2 tsp

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli ½ tsp

Green chutney 1 tbsp

Olive oil 1 tsp

Mayonnaise 1tsp



Method:

• Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut

into slivers once it is cooled

• In a bowl, add dices of roast sweet potato with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice,

chop ginger, chop green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. toss it well to mix evenly

• Toast the bread till golden colour.

• Layer the mix of diced sweet potato over toasted bread and drizzle olive oil over it.

• Sprinkle the almond slivers on it and serve.