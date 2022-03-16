Holi 2022: Protect your skin from harmful chemical-based colours, here's how

Holi is a holiday that brings families and friends closer together; on this day, people enjoy themselves, eat, and create many happy memories with their loved ones. We usually forget to take care of our skin and health in the midst of taking images and playing with colours. The toxic chemicals in market-colors can cause a variety of skin problems. Artificial dyes and chemicals can cause your skin to become dry and rashy over time.

Skin allergies, irritation, and skin rashes eczemas, amyloidosi, and even major injuries from scratching can all affect someone with sensitive skin. However, there are a few methods to protect your skin this Holi from the toxic colours.

Opt for natural colors

The safest method to avoid dangerous toxins is to avoid using chemical-based colours in the first place. Alternatives include herbal colours, home-made colours made from flowers like 'tesu' or 'genda', and even beetroot juice. It is vital to take measures because it is difficult to distinguish between natural and dye colours. In fact, ask your visitors to use only natural colours.

Dry Holi

It is certainly the good option, as it results in less water waste while also maintaining good health. If you're playing dry Holi, make an effort to wash your face and hands on a frequent basis. To avoid getting cold, make sure you don't stay in damp clothing for more than two hours. It is essential to keep an eye on your health as the weather changes.

Oiling is must

Applying oil to your hair and body will help you conveniently remove colour. Apply coconut oil to your full body and mustard oil to your hair, an hour prior playing, as dry skin allows toxins to easily infiltrate the body. Also apply the oil between your fingertips, near your fingernails, and behind your ear.

Sunglasses

Don't overlook to protect your eyes when protecting your skin and hair. Contact with potentially dangerous chemicals can irritate your eyes. So put on your shades and appear stylish in those Holi photos.

Apply sunscreen

The use of sunscreen lotion on a regular basis is essential for skin protection. After you've oiled your face, use a sun-protector that is gel-based and waterproof. It will safeguard you against both the sun and chemicals.

