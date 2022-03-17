Holi 2022: Here’s how you can send WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones

While you may enjoy the Festival of Colors in 2022 with your friends and family, instant messaging apps like WhatsApp will allow you to send a special message to loved ones who are far away.

You can do more than just wish someone a Happy Holi 2022 by sending Holi stickers to them on WhatsApp. Unlike boring text messages, Holi stickers will add vibrancy, colour and also newness to your wishes.

Learn how to send WhatsApp stickers here-

- Begin by searching the Google Play Store for 'Holi stickers' and then select one app (You can choose one on the basis of its rating or by the features it provides). After you install the particular app, you'll be able to add sticker packs to your WhatsApp app, which you can subsequently send.

- To add one of the sticker packs to your WhatsApp application, open the app and hit the '+' (plus sign) or 'add' button next to it.

- To send a sticker from the pack you downloaded, open WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to send the sticker. To open the emoji window, tap the emoji icon to the left of the type-box.

- There are two more slots for GIFs and stickers at the bottom. By picking the third and last icon, you may see all of your sticker packs.

=At last, to send a sticker, simply tap on it. That's all! You're all set to send Holi 2022 stickers to your friends and family!

Similarly, you may download sticker apps for almost any festival and add more sticker packs to WhatsApp.

If you prefer to go the traditional route, write a lovely personalised note and convey best wishes to all your loved ones on Holi 2022.