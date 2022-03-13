Holi 2022: Here’s how you can make organic colours at home

While children enjoy playing with colours during Holi, chemical colours include solvents that might hurt your child's skin and causing rashes or allergies. Assist your children in making natural, chemical-free Holi colours at home this time. Here's how to make the colours yellow, red, pink, and green:

Yellow

Add the turmeric powder to the besan and stir well, kneading it between your palms until thoroughly combined. The turmeric powder to besan ratio is 20:80. After that, filter it at least two to three times (using a fine strainer).

Red

Squeeze lime juice over the turmeric powder and spread it around. The acidic lemon will react with the turmeric, turning it crimson. Dry it in a well-ventilated place away from the sun, which can bleach it. After it has dried, rub it between your palms again and sieve it a few times.

Pink

Follow the same steps as for creating red, but with a smaller amount of lemon.

Brown

Boil 200g of coffee powder in the water till it gets brown. Once it has cooled, use your hands to mix the brown coloured water with the corn flour (1.5kg) and set it aside to dry for a day. After that, sieve it several times. You can also add a few drops of rosewater (10ml) to give it a nice scent.

Green

To get a green colour, mix equal parts mehendi and maida, then sift a few times.

Purple

Using the mixer grinder, grate 4-5 black carrots. Mix it in with the corn flour (250gm) using your hands thoroughly. For added aroma, add 10ml rosewater. Allow for drying time before sieving.

Grey

Amla can be used to create this colour (Indian gooseberry). Remove the seeds and blend them in a mixer grinder. Toss the corn flour with the liquid. Allow it to air dry a couple of times.

Note: If you are allergic to any of the ingredients, do not use them. If you experience a reaction after using them, visit a doctor.