Holi 2022: Here's how you can protect your eyes from colours during the festival

The festival of colours Holi is round the corner. As heard in the popular track 'Holi Ke Din' from the 1975 classic 'Sholay', Holi brings together family, friends, neighbours and people usually celebrate it as a community festival. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18 while the traditional Holika Dahan will take place on March 17.

While people are all set to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm this Friday, we must also take care of the harmful effects of colours and protect our eyes from the same. These days, colours are made with chemicals and hence precautions must be taken to save your eyes while enjoying the festival.

These tips will surely help you in order to protect your eyes and play a safe Holi with your family and friends:

- Use eye drops while cleaning your eyes: People often start clearing their eyes with water after playing the festival, however, this is the wrong practice as this may lead to colours being spreading in the eyes. Eye drops must be used for the same purpose.

- Do not rub the eyes: After playing Holi, if you rub your eyes with your hands, it would lead to more itching and burning sensations. One must always use a clean cloth and eye drops to clean eyes from colours.

- Contact lenses should not be worn: If a person uses lenses in their daily schedules, they must avoid wearing the same while playing Holi and wear spectacles during the celebration. Colours might get deposited on the lenses if they get inside the eyes.

- Use natural colours: The best practice to enjoy a safe Holi is to use natural colours and avoid the ones made of chemicals. Organic colours can be made at home with the help of turmeric, flowers, besan and maida.



These are the common guidelines that can be followed to protect your eyes from colours during Holi.