Holi 2022: Here’s how you can celebrate the festival if you are not playing Dhulendi

Holi, one of India's most colourful celebrations, has finally arrived after months of anticipation. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, however, it is also observed by people of other religions.

Holi is a two-day festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, and it is during this time that people light a bonfire to symbolise the demon Holika's burning.

If you don't plan on playing Holi this year but still want to celebrate the occasion, these suggestions may come in handy.

Cook

Spend the day exploring and cooking with your family these delicious Holi dishes. If you have little children at home, select meals that they can assist you in preparing, such as barfis (a traditional Indian treat) and thandai (milk-based Indian beverage).

Celebrate virtual Holi

If you can't spend Holi with your loved ones, let technology take care of it. Throw a virtual party with your friends and dance, sing, or chat.

Plan a movie marathon

Choose some great Holi-themed movies, or even those that aren't, and watch them while relaxing with a popcorn bowl in your hand.

Dance the day away

Make a playlist of your favourite music that you've heard at Holi festivities in the past few years and recreate the atmosphere at home. Begin creating a playlist as soon as possible, and make sure to include songs that the entire family will love.

As per Hindu mythology, demon king Hiranyakashyap was given a reward which gave him the power to not be killed by either a man or any animal, hence, he wanted to be worshiped by people. His son Prahlad, however, was a devotee of Lord Vishnu.

Being angry at the fact that his son didn’t worship him, king Hiranyakashyap asked his sister, demon Holika to sit in a pyre while holding his son. While sitting one fire, Holika died, but Prahlad was saved by Lord Vishnu, who later took the avatar of Narasimha- a half human and half lion and killed the demon king.