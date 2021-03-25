Holi 2021: Holika Dahan date, shubh muhurat, significance and other details

Holi, the festival of colours, is a festival that is celebrated in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar. Holi marks the end of winter and usually falls in Feb-March in the Gregorian calendar and falls on the last full moon day in the lunar calendar.

In Braj-speaking parts of India i.e. Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagoan and Barsana, or places associated with the Hindu Lord Krishna, Holi is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

This two-day festival consists of Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan on March 28 and Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi on March 29.

Holika Dahan celebrates the victory of the good over the evil. By lighting the bonfire, people commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's faith in God over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt Simhika.

Holika Dahan Purnima Tithi:The Purnima Tithi begins at 3:27 am on March 28 and ends at 12:17 am on March 29.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat:The Holika Dahan ritual is usually performed during Pradosh Kaal but not when Bhadra Mukha prevails, according to the experts in the field. The ideal time to do the Holika Dahan is between 6:37 PM to 8:56 PM on March 28, this year.

Bhadra Kaal on Holika Dahan:

The Bhadra Punchha is between 10:13 AM to 11:16 AM, and Bhadra Mukha is between 11:16 AM to 01:00 PM. Holika Dahan must not be performed during Bhadra Mukha period.