Holi 2021 checklist: Opt for smudge-free make-up, basic whites and catchy flip-flops this festival of colours

Marking the arrival of Spring 2021, the joyous festival of Holi is here! Are you looking to make the most of this Holi with bold colours and bright smiles?

Here's a list you need to check out for the perfect style guide for celebrating the festival with your family while following all the safety protocols.

Myntra Fashion Stylist has got you covered with all the essentials. Jump right in to check out what's on the trend list for Holi:

Pre- and post-Holi care routine: Prepping up for Holi is the key. So, prepare well with the basics – your sunscreens, hair oil and moisturisers are a must! Spend an ample amount of time to give yourself a good champi and moisturise your skin to make the most of Holi without worrying about the damage. Scrubs and masks can go a long way post celebration, and a gentle body wash will help you get rid of those colours, leaving your skin moisturised.

Go basic with whites: The key is to dress right and light for Holi, but remember basic can be smart too! Pick outfits that are stylish but save you from immediate contact with sunlight as far as possible – hence, sleeves! Start your day like a blank canvas, let the colours do the talking. After all, there is a reason why white has managed to hold its own for years, as the go-to colour for a Holi outfit.

Go for smudge-free makeup: Holi calls for some smudge-free makeup that leaves a lasting impression. So, dab on some light makeup with a long-lasting lipstick to get you through the day. While you are focused on your skincare, don't forget to trim those nails and paint them with a bright shade to avoid stains & discolouration.

Watch out for accessories: Making the best of a trend, don't forget head wraps. They will make you stand out from the rest and protect your hair from the colours. Pair up your white outfits with bold jhumkas or some cool sunglasses for some extra glamour. And hey, don't let go of your most important accessory this year, the mask!

Catchy Flip flops: Since you will be covered in colours, sneakers are a big no! It is important to choose something stylish yet safe on your feet to avoid slipping accidents. Your best option to the rescue is flip flops! They're comfortable and easy to wash off the colours. So, pick some catchy prints and let the colours pop.

Just go stylish this Holi and make it a memorable one. Capture those moments and be sure to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Celebrate it safely but in style!