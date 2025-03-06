Holashtak begins on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month and continues until Holika Dahan.

Holashtak 2025 will be observed from March 7 to March 13, leading up to Holi on March 25. This period of eight days is considered inauspicious in Hindu traditions, during which significant ceremonies and rituals are avoided.

Significance of Holashtak

Holashtak begins on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month and continues until Holika Dahan. The name is derived from “Holi” and “Ashtak,” referring to the eight days preceding the festival of colours. Many believe that planetary instability during this time makes it unsuitable for starting new ventures.

Why is Holashtak considered inauspicious?

Hindu beliefs suggest that events such as weddings, housewarming ceremonies, naming rituals, and Mundan Sanskar should not take place during Holashtak. Investments, new business ventures, and property purchases are also discouraged, as they may not bring positive outcomes. According to Acharya Pradeep Lakheda from Chamoli, Uttarakhand, even Yagya and Havan should be avoided during this time.

Holashtak’s origins trace back to the legend of Prahlad and his father, King Hiranyakashyap. As a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad faced immense suffering at the hands of his father for eight days. In an attempt to end his devotion, Hiranyakashyap sought help from his sister, Holika, who had a divine fire-resistant cloak. She sat in the fire with Prahlad on her lap, but the cloak flew off and protected him instead, while she was reduced to ashes. These eight days of Prahlad’s suffering are believed to be the reason why Holashtak is regarded as inauspicious.

Do’s and don’ts during Holashtak

Do’s:

Engage in spiritual activities like prayers, meditation, and mantra chanting.

Donate food, clothes, and money to those in need.

Worship Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahasranama.

Practice self-restraint and avoid negative thoughts.

Don’ts:

Avoid starting new ventures, including marriage, housewarming, or job changes.

Do not perform Graha Shanti pujas.

Refrain from haircuts and trimming nails.

Avoid purchasing new clothes, ornaments, or property.

