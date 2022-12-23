Hitchhiking: What is it and can you do it in India?

Hitchhiking, also known as thumbing or hitching a ride, is a form of transportation in which a person travels by asking for rides from passing vehicles. The person stands by the side of the road with their thumb extended, hoping to get a ride from a passing driver.

Hitchhiking has a long history and has been practiced in many parts of the world for centuries. It was once a common way for people to travel long distances, especially in rural areas or when other forms of transportation were not available. Today, hitchhiking is not as popular as it once was, but it is still practiced in some parts of the world.

In India, hitchhiking is not a common form of transportation. It is generally not considered safe, especially for women, due to the high incidence of crime and sexual assault in the country. Hitchhiking is also illegal in some parts of India.

However, hitchhiking can still be found in certain parts of the country, particularly in rural areas where public transportation is limited. In these areas, hitchhiking may be a necessary means of transportation for some people, such as travelers or those who cannot afford other forms of transportation.

If you do decide to hitchhike in India, it is important to exercise caution and use your best judgement. Hitchhiking is always risky, as you are relying on the kindness of strangers and have no control over the safety of the vehicle you are riding in.

It is always a good idea to have a backup plan in case you are unable to get a ride. This could include having enough money for a bus or train ticket, or arranging for a pickup from a trusted friend or family member.

In general, it is best to avoid hitchhiking in India and instead opt for safer forms of transportation, such as buses, trains, or taxis. If you do decide to hitchhike, make sure to let someone know your plans and be cautious when accepting rides from strangers.