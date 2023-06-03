History of skirts: Fashion garments wasn't always about gender

The history of skirts is a long and varied one, with evidence of skirt-like garments dating back to ancient civilizations such as Egypt and Greece. In these early cultures, skirts were often worn by both men and women and were made from a variety of materials, including linen, wool, and silk.

During the Middle Ages, skirts became more elaborate and were often worn in layers, with the outer layer made from expensive materials such as velvet or brocade. Skirts were also often decorated with embroidery, beading, or other embellishments.

In the 19th century, skirts became more streamlined and were often worn with crinolines or petticoats to create a fuller silhouette. This style of skirt remained popular until the early 20th century, when the flapper style became popular and skirts became shorter and more streamlined.

In the 1960s, skirts became even shorter with the introduction of the mini skirt, which was a controversial fashion statement at the time. Since then, skirts have continued to evolve, with new styles and materials being introduced each year.

Today, skirts are available in a wide variety of styles, from short and flirty to long and flowing. They remain a popular fashion choice for women of all ages and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion.