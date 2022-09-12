Headlines

Hindi Diwas 2022: Know history, significance and why it is celebrated

Know here why we celebrate Hindi diwas, it significance and histroy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

Every year September 14th is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. This day marks the importance of the Hindi language and motivates younger generations to adopt the Hindi language more and more.  Over 420 million people across the globe speak Hindi as a first language and around 120 million people speak it as a second language. 

Hindi Diwas 2022: History

The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script — as the official language of the country. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India.

After 1949, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru,  decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14th of every year.

Hindi Diwas 2022: Significance

This day is celebrated to honour respect for the Hindi language and many cultural festivals are observed on this day across the country to celebrate Hindi literature. The awards like Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar are bestowed to the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens on Hindi Diwas for their contribution Hindi language.

To promote the Hindi language, Public Sector units (PSUs), various ministries, departments, nationalised banks, and citizens are felicitated with prestigious awards like Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar.

