Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today
Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside
'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch
Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits
LIFESTYLE
Hindi Diwas, observed every year on September 14, marks the day when Hindi in the Devanagari script was adopted as India’s official language. The day celebrates the language’s cultural importance and its role in uniting a diverse nation.
Hindi Diwas traces its origin to September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted Hindi as the country’s official language in the Devanagari script. This decision was later incorporated into Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. English was allowed to continue as an additional official language for a transitional period of fifteen years.
The adoption of Hindi was aimed at promoting a common medium of communication across India’s diverse linguistic landscape. It was also intended to strengthen national unity while respecting the multilingual nature of the country. This balance between promoting Hindi and accommodating regional languages laid the foundation for India’s inclusive language policy.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated to honour the literary, cultural, and historical importance of the Hindi language. It reminds citizens of the role language plays in national integration, education, administration, and cultural expression. Over time, it has become an occasion to encourage the use of Hindi in official work, media, literature, and everyday communication.
Every year, schools, colleges, government institutions, and cultural organisations hold events such as essay writing, poetry recitals, debates, and competitions to promote Hindi. Awards are given to individuals and organisations contributing to the growth and promotion of the language.
Hindi Diwas also sparks discussions about the importance of multilingualism in India. While celebrating Hindi, it emphasises respect for regional languages and the value of linguistic diversity in a culturally rich country.
Observing Hindi Diwas is not just about celebrating a language; it is about recognising its role in shaping India’s identity and connecting millions of people through a shared cultural and linguistic heritage.