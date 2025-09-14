Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14

Hindi Diwas, observed every year on September 14, marks the day when Hindi in the Devanagari script was adopted as India’s official language. The day celebrates the language’s cultural importance and its role in uniting a diverse nation.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14
History of Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas traces its origin to September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted Hindi as the country’s official language in the Devanagari script. This decision was later incorporated into Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. English was allowed to continue as an additional official language for a transitional period of fifteen years.

The adoption of Hindi was aimed at promoting a common medium of communication across India’s diverse linguistic landscape. It was also intended to strengthen national unity while respecting the multilingual nature of the country. This balance between promoting Hindi and accommodating regional languages laid the foundation for India’s inclusive language policy.

Significance of Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to honour the literary, cultural, and historical importance of the Hindi language. It reminds citizens of the role language plays in national integration, education, administration, and cultural expression. Over time, it has become an occasion to encourage the use of Hindi in official work, media, literature, and everyday communication.

Why it is celebrated

Every year, schools, colleges, government institutions, and cultural organisations hold events such as essay writing, poetry recitals, debates, and competitions to promote Hindi. Awards are given to individuals and organisations contributing to the growth and promotion of the language.

Hindi Diwas also sparks discussions about the importance of multilingualism in India. While celebrating Hindi, it emphasises respect for regional languages and the value of linguistic diversity in a culturally rich country.

Observing Hindi Diwas is not just about celebrating a language; it is about recognising its role in shaping India’s identity and connecting millions of people through a shared cultural and linguistic heritage.

