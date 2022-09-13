Search icon
Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the origin, history and significance of this day

Know the origin of Hindi Diwas with it's history and significance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

The 14th of September is recognised as Hindi Diwas each year. This day recognises the significance of the Hindi language and encourages younger generations to use it more frequently. Around 120 million people worldwide speak Hindi as a second language, and over 420 million people speak it as their mother tongue. 
 
Hindi Diwas 2022: Origin
The first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14 to honour respect to Hindi language and many other cultural festivals are observed during the day across the country to celebrate Hindi Literature. 
Apart from Hindi Diwas, World Hindi Day is also observed on January 10 which commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur of January 10, 1975, which saw 122 delegates from 30 countries participating in it. It was first celebrated by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2006 with the aim to promote Hindi language worldwide. 
 
Hindi Diwas 2022: History
Hindi, an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script, was recognised and declared the official language of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. It is one of the 22 official languages of the Indian Republic.
Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, decided to observe Hindi Diwas on September 14 every year beginning in 1949.
 
Hindi Diwas 2022: Significance
Numerous cultural festivals are held on this day across the nation to honour Hindi literature and to show respect for the Hindi language. On Hindi Diwas, the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar for their contributions to the Hindi language.
 
Public Sector Units (PSUs), various ministries, departments, nationalised banks, and individuals are honoured with prestigious awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar in order to promote the Hindi language.
