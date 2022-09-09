Hindi Diwas 2022: know some interest facts about Hindi Diwas

The 'Hind' means "land of the Indus River".

Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. It is considered as matra bhasha of India. India celebrates Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14. Over 420 million people across the globe speak Hindi as a first language and around 120 million people speak it as a second language.

Hindu language is just not a language but a feeling of millions of people across the world who speaks Hindi.

Some interesting facts about Hindi diwas:

1. English words including avatar, bungalow, guru, jungle, khaki, karma, loot, mantra, nirvana, punch, pajamas, sorbet, shampoo, thug, typhoon, and yoga, are borrowed from Hindi.

2. Hindi got its name from the Persian word 'Hind' meaning "land of the Indus River".

3. September 14, 1949, was the day when the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi, written in Devnagari script, as one of the official languages in India. The first Hindi Diwas ever celebrated dates back to September 14, 1953, when the day was officially recognized.

4. The first time World Hindi Day was celebrated was in 2006 and On 26 January 1950, Hindi was recognized as an official language in Article 343 of the Constitution.

5. Hindi is spoken in Nepal, New Zealand, UAE, Uganda, Fiji, Mauritius, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad, Bangladesh, Pakistan, USA, UK, Germany, and Tobago.

6. The first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14.

7. World Hindi Day was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with an aim to promote the Hindi language across the world.

8. The Hindi language is one of the modern Aryan languages.

9. In 1881, Bihar replaced Hindi as its official state language and became the first Indian state to adopt the language officially

10. Several Hindi words like 'Achha', and 'Surya Namaskar' have been included in the Oxford Dictionary