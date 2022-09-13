Hindi Diwas 2022: Know 5 prestigious universities around the world offering Hindi courses

Every year on September 14th, India observes Hindi Diwas to honour the Hindi language throughout the country. In the Legislative Assembly, Hindi was approved as the official language on this day in 1949 by a single vote. Since 1953, the 14th of September has been observed as Hindi Diwas throughout India at the request of the Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha, who wanted to promote Hindi throughout the country. The Hindi language is highly valued not just in India but even internationally.

London University

London School of Languages, Cultures, and Linguistics at the University of London provides graduate and postgraduate-level Hindi courses. The languages of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu are also covered in these courses.

Tokyo University

Akio Haga, a Japanese teacher of Hindi, deserves praise for uplifting Hindi in Japan. You'll be shocked to learn that Tokyo University has been teaching Hindi since 1909. The promotion of Hindi in Japan was greatly assisted by Akio Haga.

Cornell University

Three Hindi language courses are also being offered by this American university's Department of Asian Studies. The first level course is an elementary course that covers the fundamentals of Hindi, whilst the final two courses are advanced. Additionally, fellowship programmes are run in Hindi here. A person can learn about South Indian culture through ghazals and films.

University of Washington

One of the best universities in the US, the University of Washington's Department of Asian Languages and Literature offers a number of courses in South Asian languages. There are Hindi-language undergraduate and graduate programmes available. Thereafter, Hindi BA, MA, and PhD programmes.

Chicago University

One-year, two-year, three-year, and four-course Hindi courses are offered through the University of Chicago's Department of South Asian Languages and Civilization. In addition to these, there are advanced courses in Hindi literature and culture taught here. Students may study Hindi here.

