Hindi Diwas 2022: Hindi language explained in numbers

Hindi Diwas 2022

The world is observing the International Hindi Diwas 2022. Hindi is one of the most spoken and written languages in the world and the Government of India celebrates Hindi Day. Here's the condition of the language in the world as of now.

According to reports, the number of Hindi-speaking people between the year 1900 and 2021 increased by around 175 percent. After English (380.71 percent), this is the fastest-growing language in the world. Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world after Mandarin and English. In 1900, it was the fourth most spoken language across the globe. Mandarin, Spanish, and English were the first, second, and third most spoken languages.

In 1961, Hindi surpassed Spanish with 42.7 crore speakers. In 2021, the number of Hindi speakers had grown to 64.6 crore. Hindi is on the list of the 10 most used business languages.

The popularity of Hindi can be gauged from the fact that on Google, there are 10 crore pages in Hindi.

Among the world's top 10 most-read newspapers, six are published in Hindi.

Outside India, Hindi is being taught in 260 universities.

Around 28,000 people are currently teaching Hindi language courses outside India.