Hina Khan stuns in colourful co-ord ensemble in Goa; pics go viral

Hina Khan's fashion choices in Goa exemplify comfort, style, and flair, leaving her followers mesmerized and drawing everyone's attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Hina Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa, and she has been sharing stunning pictures of her holiday on social media, capturing the attention of her fans. Known for her ability to look gorgeous in any outfit, whether it's a traditional anarkali kurta or casual beachwear, Hina effortlessly slays every look with perfection. Her Instagram diaries serve as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, and her recent post from Goa featuring a chic co-ord set is no exception.

In her latest look, Hina opted for a colorful co-ord set consisting of a kaftan-style jacket top with an open front and flared sleeves, paired with matching shorts. The beautiful print, showcasing hues of green, red, black, and white, adds a beachy and holiday vibe to her outfit. To balance the ensemble, she wore a white bralette underneath, giving it a stylish touch.

To accessorize her look, Hina chose golden hoop earrings, white flats, multiple rings on her fingers, and a pair of black oversized sunglasses. She completed her appearance by styling her hair in a messy bun and opting for a minimal makeup look. The versatility of Hina's dress makes it suitable for both summer and monsoon weather, providing inspiration for various occasions, whether it's a casual outing with friends or a romantic dinner date.

Hina Khan's fashion choices in Goa exemplify comfort, style, and flair, leaving her followers mesmerized and drawing everyone's attention. Her vacation fashion goals are undoubtedly captivating, and she continues to inspire her fans with her impeccable sense of style.

