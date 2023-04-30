Hina Khan sizzles in shimmery gown from the house Eli Bitton at the red carpet, see pics

One of the most prestigious awards of Indian cinema, the Filmfare Awards took place last night, where a star-studded gathering was witnessed. Rajkumar for Best Actor and Alia Bhatt for Best Actress. At the same time, stylish avatars of many beauties were seen on this award night. Hina Khan grabbed everyone's attention with her glamorous look in a shimmery gown from the house Eli Bitton. She sizzles the red carpet in a very bold style, some pictures of which she has also shared on her Instagram.

Everyone is surprised to see the killer style of Hina Khan. Hina Khan wore a bold yellow dress. A deep plunging neckline was given in this figure-hugging outfit, which was adding boldness to her look. At the same time, yellow and orange colour sequences were added to this dress. The fringes which were added were making it very stylish.

Beads were also added to this gown along with sequins, making it a shimmery outfit. At the same time, the fringes added to it were giving her an even more classy look. The thigh-high slit in the outfit showed her flaunting her toned legs. In this tight fitting dress, Hina flaunted her side curves fiercely and her toned abdomen was also highlighted.

Her gown was backless, in which she was seen flaunting her back. The added straps on the halter neckline were working to increase the oomph factor. There is no doubt that this dress of Hina was able to attract everyone's attention at the event from far away.

Hina wore dropdown earrings to complete her look. Statement rings and strappy heels rounded off her look. Whereas for makeup, hair was styled in a half-ponytail with heavy foundation, nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, rosy cheeks, sharp contour, mascara, and eyeshadow.