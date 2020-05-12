Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

Riyaz Naikoo

Liquor

  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle


Hills of Yamnotri & Gangotri now visible from Saharanpur; pics go VIRAL!

Pictures of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur has gone viral on social media.


Pic credit- Twitter @ParveenKaswan

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 12, 2020, 09:36 AM IST

When we say planet Earth is healing, we literally mean it. 

Pictures of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur has gone viral on social media. The photos were captured by Dr. Vivek Banerjee, a pediatrician in the city. They went viral after Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey shared them on Twitter. 

The zoomed-in picture shows the Himalayan peak from his terrace. "Snow clad mountains of Himalaya got visible again in Saharanpur today. The city had a clearer sky after severe thunderstorm and heavy rains," Mr. Pandey wrote while posting the photos on Twitter.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also shared a picture of the beautiful sight and wrote, "Pollution made us blind. See how people how Saharanpur now able to see hills of Yamnotri & Gangotri from their houses. This pictures of Shri Vivek Banerjee captured it. Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier.

A few days back snowy peaks of the Himalayas visible from Singhwahini village in Bihar.

Here's how netizens reacted...