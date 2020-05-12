Hills of Yamnotri & Gangotri now visible from Saharanpur; pics go VIRAL!

When we say planet Earth is healing, we literally mean it.

Pictures of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur has gone viral on social media. The photos were captured by Dr. Vivek Banerjee, a pediatrician in the city. They went viral after Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey shared them on Twitter.

The zoomed-in picture shows the Himalayan peak from his terrace. "Snow clad mountains of Himalaya got visible again in Saharanpur today. The city had a clearer sky after severe thunderstorm and heavy rains," Mr. Pandey wrote while posting the photos on Twitter.

Snow clad mountains of Himalaya got visible again in Saharanpur today. The city had a clearer sky after severe thunderstorm and heavy rains. Dr Vivek Banerjee, a paediatrician in the city captured and shared these beautiful moments this afternoon. #lockdowneffect @IshitaBhatiaTOI pic.twitter.com/YnZaCiXtSK — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 10, 2020

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also shared a picture of the beautiful sight and wrote, "Pollution made us blind. See how people how Saharanpur now able to see hills of Yamnotri & Gangotri from their houses. This pictures of Shri Vivek Banerjee captured it. Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier.

#Pollution made us blind. See how people how #Saharanpur now able to see hills of #Yamnotri & #Gangotri from their houses. This pictures of Shri Vivek Banerjee captured it. Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier. pic.twitter.com/nzFo0UO4AB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 11, 2020

A few days back snowy peaks of the Himalayas visible from Singhwahini village in Bihar.

Must be really lucky to get lockdown with a view such as this. Amazing ! — Capt.Marx(@CaptnMarx) May 10, 2020

Almost brought tears to my eyes — Prash.ant Bajaj (@PRASHBAJAJ) May 11, 2020

Beautiful — Shanta Rao (@ShantaRao2) May 11, 2020

Nature is healing naa sir... Amazing — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 10, 2020

Mesmerising photos sir!!!! Today mountains were also visible from bareilly, UP. pic.twitter.com/t6NQDizxT1 — Gautam Rai, IFS (@GautamIfs) May 10, 2020

This is exquisite. Yamunotri and Gangotri both. — E.thakur (@Ethakur2) May 11, 2020