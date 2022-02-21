Here’s how you can take care of feminine hygiene this summer

Summer brings a lot of sweat, therefore the body requires extra attention, especially down below. During the summer, the thigh area is the body part most damaged since we uncover the entire body to escape the heat, except for this area, which is the dampest most of the time.

During the summer, feminine hygiene is especially vital, but it should be a regular habit all year. Bacterial infection, itching, or burning sensations near the vaginal area may result from a lack of basic hygiene or regular cleaning.

1. Drink Water

Hydration is, without a doubt, essential for the body, especially in the heat. Water removes toxins from the body and keeps the pH level in check.

2. Wash with water every day

It is critical to wash the vaginal area with cold to lukewarm water on a frequent basis in order to keep it clean and healthy. Cleaning the feminine parts twice a day, during the morning shower and before bedtime, is recommended. It's better to clean and pat dry more frequently if you're sweating a lot.

3. Use Soap-free, SLS-free, Unscented products

4. Eat right

Excessive consumption of acidic foods, spicy foods, garlic/onion-containing foods, alcohol, and excessive consumption of tea/coffee/cold drinks, among other things, can induce pH imbalance and enhance undesirable pungent odour.

5. Yes or no to shaving?

It is a personal option to shave pubic hair, and both conditions are perfectly acceptable as long as utmost sanitation and safe measures are followed. By preventing bacteria and hazardous pathogens from entering the vagina, pubic hair helps to prevent yeast infection, vaginitis, and UTIs. With hair around, it may be tough to keep it dry and clean, but removing the hair removes the protective barrier. In either case, keeping proper hygiene is critical.

Note: If you're having trouble with your private parts in extremes, you should see a genealogist. A medical procedure may be recommended by the doctor to improve it.