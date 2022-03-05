Here’s how including pistachios in your diet can aid weight loss

Nuts are one of the most weight-loss-friendly foods, despite being an energy-dense food. Pistachios are high in fibre and protein, which help you feel fuller for longer and eat less.

-Pistachios, in particular, are one of the most vitamin B6-rich foods available. Vitamin B6 is required for a variety of body activities, including blood sugar management and the synthesis of haemoglobin, an oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. Pistachios are also high in potassium, with one ounce providing more than half of the potassium found in a large banana.

- Antioxidants are necessary for good health. They protect cells from harm and help to reduce the risk of diseases like cancer. Antioxidants are found in greater abundance in pistachios than in most other nuts and seeds. Only walnuts and pecans have a higher content.

- They shield your eyes against blue light damage and age-related macular degeneration, a disorder that causes central vision loss or impairment. Furthermore, polyphenols and tocopherols, two of the most abundant antioxidant groups in pistachios, may help protect against cancer and heart disease. nIt's worth noting that the antioxidants in pistachios are easily absorbed in the stomach. As a result, they have a higher chance of being absorbed during digestion.

- Nuts have a lot of health benefits, but they're also high in calories. Pistachios, fortunately, are one of the lowest-calorie nuts. Pistachios have 159 calories per ounce (28 grammes), compared to 185 calories in walnuts and 193 calories in pecans. Pistachios are second only to almonds in terms of protein content, with roughly 20% of their weight made up of protein.