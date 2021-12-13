Here's Harnaaz Sandhu's impressive answer that made her win Miss Universe 2021 title – WATCH

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made history on Monday, December 13, 2021, when she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old Chandigarh native won the coveted pageant at the 70th edition of the competition in Eilat, Israel.

The top three finalists from India, Paraguay, and South Africa were asked what advice they would provide to young women dealing with the pressures they face today during the final question and answer round.

21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh, a yoga enthusiast, and fitness lover Harnaaz started her journey in her teens. In 2017, she won Miss Chandigarh, later in 2018 she claimed the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After winning two titles, she competed for Miss India 2019, where ended up in the top 12. However, she had won Miss India Punjab, and in the same year, she also stared in The Landers music video 'Tarthalli'. This September, Harnaaz won the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and she was honoured with the crown by Kriti Sanon.