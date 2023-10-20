Headlines

Here's why your skin gets itchy in winter and how to treat it

The cold air, low humidity, hot showers, and the friction of heavy clothing can all conspire to leave your skin parched and itchy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

As winter blankets the world in a shimmering frost, there's a not-so-welcome visitor that often accompanies the season - itchy skin. The cozy allure of the winter months can be marred by the persistent discomfort of dry, irritated skin. This condition, often referred to as "winter itch," is a common woe for many. The cold air, low humidity, hot showers, and the friction of heavy clothing can all conspire to leave your skin parched and itchy. In this article, we will explore the causes behind this unwelcome sensation and provide you with valuable insights on how to effectively treat and prevent it, ensuring a more comfortable and enjoyable winter season.

Why Does Your Skin Get Itchy in Winter?

Low Humidity: During winter, the air is typically much drier. Indoor heating systems further reduce humidity, leading to a drop in moisture levels in your skin. This lack of moisture can cause your skin to become dry and itchy.

Hot Showers: Although hot showers can be enticing in the cold, they strip your skin of natural oils and exacerbate dryness. The result is often itchy, flaky skin.

Heavy Clothing: Bundling up in thick clothing can lead to friction and irritation on your skin, making it more prone to itching.

Harsh Skincare Products: Using harsh soaps or skincare products with alcohol can further strip your skin's natural oils, causing dryness and itching.

How to Treat Winter Itch:

Moisturize: The key to combating winter itch is maintaining skin moisture. Use a thick, hydrating moisturizer after bathing and throughout the day. Look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, or ceramides.

Shorter, Lukewarm Showers: Opt for shorter, lukewarm showers instead of hot baths. This helps retain your skin's natural oils and prevent excessive dryness.

Gentle Cleansing: Use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser to wash your skin. Avoid harsh, alcohol-based products that can further strip your skin.

Choose the Right Fabrics: Opt for soft, breathable fabrics like cotton to reduce friction and irritation on the skin.

Consult a Dermatologist: If your winter itch persists or worsens, consult a dermatologist. They can recommend specialized treatments or prescribe medicated creams to alleviate severe symptoms.

 

 

