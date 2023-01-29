Here's why your lower back may be hurting, know when to see a doctor

Representational image

If you feel lower back pain while getting up suddenly from a chair or bending down, then it is important to know what is causing this pain and how serious it is. Due to working on a laptop or computer for hours, this pain often increases. The result is that lower back pain grips people at an early age. It is important to understand that back pain is definitely a problem but not a disease. It becomes more serious when it is ignored. The most accurate way to deal with lower back pain is to understand its causes and then treat it accordingly so that you can get quick relief.

Reasons why you are having a back pain

Although this pain increases at the age of 35 to 55 years, but due to wrong posture, it can be a victim even at a young age.

Lower back pain can also cause anxiety and stress if it lasts for a long time.

To stay away from this pain, there is a need to remain physically active. Due to sitting in one place or sedentary lifestyle, this problem can increase.

Consult a doctor before training or massaging. Often the coaboutusion of hot or cold compress increases the pain.

At least if a you start workout in pain, then the pain will not be unbearable.

Do not think about surgery as soon as you have lower back pain. It can be overcome by a slight change in diet and workout.

Surgery is advised only when the pain is severe. The biggest challenge is to stop it from becoming serious.

When is it necessary to see a doctor