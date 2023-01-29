Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Here's why your lower back may be hurting, know when to see a doctor

The most accurate way to deal with lower back pain is to understand its causes and then treat it accordingly so that you can get quick relief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Here's why your lower back may be hurting, know when to see a doctor
Representational image

If you feel lower back pain while getting up suddenly from a chair or bending down, then it is important to know what is causing this pain and how serious it is. Due to working on a laptop or computer for hours, this pain often increases. The result is that lower back pain grips people at an early age. It is important to understand that back pain is definitely a problem but not a disease. It becomes more serious when it is ignored. The most accurate way to deal with lower back pain is to understand its causes and then treat it accordingly so that you can get quick relief.

Also read: Suffering from back pain? Here are some ways in which you can treat it

Reasons why you are having a back pain

  • Although this pain increases at the age of 35 to 55 years, but due to wrong posture, it can be a victim even at a young age.
  • Lower back pain can also cause anxiety and stress if it lasts for a long time.
  • To stay away from this pain, there is a need to remain physically active. Due to sitting in one place or sedentary lifestyle, this problem can increase.
  • Consult a doctor before training or massaging. Often the coaboutusion of hot or cold compress increases the pain.
  • At least if a you start workout in pain, then the pain will not be unbearable.
  • Do not think about surgery as soon as you have lower back pain. It can be overcome by a slight change in diet and workout.
  • Surgery is advised only when the pain is severe. The biggest challenge is to stop it from becoming serious.

When is it necessary to see a doctor

  • If you have a lot of back pain, then the workout will cause even more damage. If the pain is not cured by mild home remedies, it is better to see a doctor.
  • Along with back pain, if there is a problem in the legs as well, such as stretching or pain, then the doctor must be seen.
  • If there is no reduction in the pain even after taking the medicine, then after stopping home and self-treatment, a doctor should be consulted.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nepal plane crash: Who was Nira Chhantyal, folk singer who died in deadly air crash?
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
From Rishabh Pant to Suryakumar Yadav: Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs in 2022 in all formats
Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly gorgeous in white dress, shares pics on insta
Wasim Akram's son Tahmoor pursuing career in MMA: Pakistan's legendary bowler reveals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.