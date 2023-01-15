Here's why you shouldn't ever skip your breakfast

Representational image

Many people skip breakfast due to rush and busy schedules. Even in an attempt to lose weight, many people skip breakfast thinking that by doing so less calories will go into the body, but this mistake of yours can cause a lot of harm to your health. According to many research, breakfast is the first essential meal of the day, so it should always be taken on time. Many people ignore it, due to which health has to bear the brunt. If seen, its effect is not known in the beginning, but over time, its damage can take a serious form, due to which the health of the heart can also be affected badly.

Here's what happens when you skip breakfast every day

Skipping breakfast will weaken the heart

According to Stylecrase, skipping breakfast can increase heart-related problems.

Skipping breakfast can increase the risk of heart disease by 27 percent.

Skipping breakfast can cause high blood pressure problems.

Skipping breakfast can increase the chances of heart attack.

Other disadvantages of skipping breakfast

Skipping breakfast can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Skipping breakfast can cause obesity.

- If breakfast is not done in the morning, then the chances of cancer can increase.

Skipping breakfast has a bad effect on the brain.

Skipping breakfast can increase migraine complaints.

Along with hair loss, there is also a bad effect on digestion.

Having breakfast regularly can save you from all these diseases and also the heart will not be weak. If you want to avoid the loss of skipping breakfast, then include healthy and nutritious things in your diet in the morning.