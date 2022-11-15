Here's why you should feed your newborn in silver utensils

Photo: Pixabay

You must have heard from your grandmother that children should be fed with silver utensils, but nowadays the tradition of feeding them in silver utensils is almost over. Do you know that feeding a newborn with a silver utensil is just not a part of traditions but, there's a scientific and Ayurvedic reason attached to it?

Here is why you should feed your children with silver utensils.

Prevents the risk of infection

Keeping water, milk or any other liquid in silver utensils brings freshness and purity to them because it is antibacterial. In ancient times, people used silver utensils to purify water. Therefore, if children are fed in silver utensils, then they are less prone to infection.

Immune system gets stronger

If children are fed food in silver utensils, it strengthens their immune systems. Children's immune system is very weak, but if they are fed food with silver utensils, then it can be much better.

It keeps calm

Silver is considered to be of cold nature. This is the reason that when the food kept in it is eaten, it also keeps the mind and body calm. It is considered very beneficial to feed or feed children in silver glasses during the summer season. In such a situation, if you take care of the beneficial things for the health of the baby, then definitely use silver for the utensils as well.

Helps in brain development

Feeding in silverware has been shown to be beneficial for brain development in children from an early age. You might not know, but the silver extract is used in many Ayurvedic medicines. Not only does it improve your health, but its benefits have also been seen in increasing brain power in old age. Similarly, feeding children in silver utensils is the best way to keep them overall healthy.