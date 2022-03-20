Here’s why you should apply Multani mitti face pack in summers

Multani mitti is a mineral-rich clay-like substance named after its origin in modern-day Pakistan, Multan. Multani mitti is known for decolorizing oil and other liquids without causing unpleasant side effects because to its finer texture than clay and higher water content.

It's made up of hydrated aluminium silicates, magnesium chloride, and calcium bentonite, and has a similar composition to bentonite clay. It comes in a variety of natural hues, including brown, green, and white.

Multani mitti is also known as fuller's earth in English because to its historical use by fullers, or textile workers.

The mattifying qualities of Multani mitti help to regulate skin oils and eliminate pollutants. It's particularly good for oily skin because it helps open up congested pores and absorbs excess sebum.

Multani mitti aids in the removal of dead skin cells that have accumulated on the top layer of the skin, leaving your face beautiful and brighter practically instantaneously.

No matter how many layers of sunscreen you apply to your face, stepping out in the blistering summer heat will result in a couple of sunburns and a tan.

Applying multani mitti to your face, on the other hand, can help you manage this problem because it has calming and cooling characteristics that can help you cure your burns. That isn't the case. Its mild exfoliation will also aid in the removal of tan. So, wash your face with fuller's earth or use it as a face pack by combining the powder with water or rose water and leaving it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.