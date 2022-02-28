Here’s why you need to start drinking lemon water every morning

Lemon water is nothing more than lemon juice mixed with water. The amount of lemon juice in lemon water is entirely up to the individual. It can be served cold or hot. Lemon rind, mint leaf, honey, turmeric, and other seasonings are also popular additions. Lemon water has become a popular morning beverage, with claims that it helps enhance energy levels and metabolism prompting people to drink it as a pleasant pick-me-up.

Lemon water may offer various health benefits due to its high vitamin C concentration, flavonoid content, and acidity.

Lemon water may aid in the treatment of kidney stones. It appears to be most beneficial when used in conjunction with conventional therapy, although it could also be used as a stand-alone treatment. Kidney stones are formed when minerals pile up in the kidneys. Calcium oxate is the most common component. A chemical called citrate is the most typical therapy. By preventing calcium from interacting with other substances, increasing the amount of citrate in the body prevents kidney stones from developing.

Lemons include pectin, a type of fiber that may help you lose weight by reducing your appetite and calorie consumption. Lemon water, on the other hand, is essentially diluted lemon juice with only trace quantities of pectin.

Water aids in the elimination of waste from the body via urine and regular bowel motions. However, there is no evidence that lemon water is superior to ordinary water in this regard.

Water is a diuretic, which is a substance that causes you to urinate more frequently. Furthermore, any potassium-rich diet may cause an increase in urine output. Almost all fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy items, including lemons, fall under this category.