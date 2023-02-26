Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Here’s why supermodels never smile ever while walking the ramp

Not smiling on the ramp also shows that a person does not allow his emotions to dominate him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Here’s why supermodels never smile ever while walking the ramp
Representational image

If you have ever seen any fashion show on TV or in reality, then you must have noticed one thing about it. Why models don't smile on-ramp never smile. 

In the olden times, whenever the women of royal families used to get their petting done, they did not smile it. If you have ever seen any painting of that period, then you must have noticed this thing. In the 19th century, an angry or serious look was considered a sign of high status and wealth. Following this belief even today, the models walking on the ramp wearing expensive clothes never smile. A smiling face shows that someone wants to communicate and gives the right the person in front to see you smiling. In such a situation, a sense of equality is visible. But by not smiling, the models show that their class is quite different from the audience sitting in front.

Serious face shows confidence

Not smiling also shows that a person does not allow his emotions to dominate him. Through this, he shows that he also has more knowledge. According to the Storypic website, there is also a reason for not smiling on the walk ramp models always carry new trends. That is, she wears such clothes which are not available in the market. In such a situation, she also has to make a serious face so that she can show confidence in herself and if she herself does not laugh then no one will laugh at her.

People's attention can be diverted from clothes

The serious look also reflects a sense of self-acceptance. That is the sense of adopting oneself. Models also have to wear strange clothes many times. In such a situation, by making a serious face, she also shows that she has accepted herself and does not need anyone's approval. Now let us tell you what is the most important reason behind not smiling. Making a smiling face will take the audience's attention away from the clothes and onto the face. But the main job of the models is to show the clothes, in such a way without laughing, they attract the attention of the people towards the clothes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.