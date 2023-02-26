Here’s why supermodels never smile ever while walking the ramp

Representational image

If you have ever seen any fashion show on TV or in reality, then you must have noticed one thing about it. Why models don't smile on-ramp never smile.

In the olden times, whenever the women of royal families used to get their petting done, they did not smile it. If you have ever seen any painting of that period, then you must have noticed this thing. In the 19th century, an angry or serious look was considered a sign of high status and wealth. Following this belief even today, the models walking on the ramp wearing expensive clothes never smile. A smiling face shows that someone wants to communicate and gives the right the person in front to see you smiling. In such a situation, a sense of equality is visible. But by not smiling, the models show that their class is quite different from the audience sitting in front.

Serious face shows confidence

Not smiling also shows that a person does not allow his emotions to dominate him. Through this, he shows that he also has more knowledge. According to the Storypic website, there is also a reason for not smiling on the walk ramp models always carry new trends. That is, she wears such clothes which are not available in the market. In such a situation, she also has to make a serious face so that she can show confidence in herself and if she herself does not laugh then no one will laugh at her.

People's attention can be diverted from clothes

The serious look also reflects a sense of self-acceptance. That is the sense of adopting oneself. Models also have to wear strange clothes many times. In such a situation, by making a serious face, she also shows that she has accepted herself and does not need anyone's approval. Now let us tell you what is the most important reason behind not smiling. Making a smiling face will take the audience's attention away from the clothes and onto the face. But the main job of the models is to show the clothes, in such a way without laughing, they attract the attention of the people towards the clothes.