Here's why Prince William was extremely upset with Prince Harry-Meghan Markle during Archie's birth

Royal biographer Robert Lacey has published a book on the ties betweent the royal family brothers - Prince William and Prince Harry. In his book 'Battle Of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story Of A Family In Turmoil', Robert talks about a time when Prince William was upset with his brother Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle during their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor's birth.

According to the book, Prince William was extremely upset about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled the extremely secret birth of their son Archie.

Meghan had given birth to Archie at a private Portland Hospital. According to excerpts from the book, he was two weeks late from Meghan's due date, and the doctor advocated for a hospital assisted delivery.

“‘It’s a matter of security,’ their handlers would explain, ‘and they do need their privacy.’But the Portland Hospital did its job efficiently and confidentially through the night of May 5, 2019. On the morning of May 6, Megan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. Baby Archie had arrived at the dawn at 5:26 am, allowing grandmother Doria and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected,” an excerpt from the book read.

It described the situation as, “Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 pm that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was going into labour when she had in fact been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier. Harry and Megan had played fast and loose with both royal tradition and the truth, but for once they had successfully outwitted the hated press.”

Further clarifying why Prince William was upset, the excerpt read, “The helpful ‘friends’ that brief the media from time to time about the inner thoughts of royals let it be known that elder brother William did not think too highly of Harry and Megan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son in May 2019. And this impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days. By contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby — and it seems strange that when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, and they didn’t bring along little George, Charlotte or Louis to welcome their new cousin.”