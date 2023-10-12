Here's why Pakistan disowning Erica Robin, first-ever Miss Universe contestant

After Erica Robin won the Miss Universe Pakistan pageant, Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed from the Jamaat-e-Islami party questioned the organizers of the beauty pageant, calling it a "shameful act."

The selection of Erica Robin to represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant has stirred significant controversy, especially among conservative voices in the country who are critical of her participation, claiming it was done without the nation's consent.

This move is noteworthy as beauty pageants are not commonly held in Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country.

Erica Robin, a 25-year-old Christian hailing from Karachi, earned the title of Miss Universe Pakistan after competing against four other finalists in a contest held in the Maldives. She competed against Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19), and Sabrina Wasim (26) and emerged as the winner.

She is now set to represent Pakistan at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, marking the very first time in the competition's 72-year history that Pakistan has fielded a representative.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant is scheduled to take place in El Salvador in November, where the 2022 winner, R'Bonney Gabriel, will crown her successor.

During the selection process, Erica Robin was asked about her aspirations for her country, and she expressed her desire to change the perception that Pakistan is a backward nation.

However, her nomination has triggered a backlash that ironically reinforces the stereotype she aims to challenge.

Controversy:

Furthermore, the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has urged the country's intelligence agency to investigate how the pageant was held without Pakistan's approval, labeling the entire event as a "shameful act" and an "insult and exploitation of women in Pakistan."

Erica Robin's Response:

In response to the controversy, Erica Robin expressed her enthusiasm to represent Pakistan while also expressing her confusion about the backlash. She said, "It feels great to represent Pakistan, but I don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men."