Here's why Namrata Shirodkar might have lost Miss Universe 1993 during Q&A round, video goes viral

Namrata Shirodkar, who won the title of Miss India, lost the crown of 1993 Miss Universe. Namrata, a former model and actress, is enjoying her married life with Mahesh Babu to the fullest, but currently, a throwback video of her going viral on social media, which is during the 1993 Miss Universe concert. Namrata's answer in the video has disappointed social media users and they say that Namrata lost the title of Miss Universe because of her mindless answer.

This throwback video of Namrata Shirodkar is becoming quite viral on social media. In the clip, Namrata is seen wearing a golden gown with heavy earrings. In this video, the actress is seen answering a question about a beauty pageant. We will talk about the reaction of the people in this video, but before that humbly let us tell you what the question was asked here and what the answer is given by him.

Namrata Shirodkar has been Miss India

Namrata Shirodkar was asked if she would like to live forever. So she replied that she would not like to live forever because she believes that no one can live forever. The judges were not impressed with her answer, and she finished sixth in Miss Universe 1993.

Now users are giving their feedback on Namrata's answer in this video. One wrote, 'I did not like his answer. It was a hypothetical question and he said that it is not possible. Like, what?' While another user wrote, 'To be honest, Namrata Shirodkar has a history of showing her stupidity in front of the public, so I don't think she will come up with a decent answer.'