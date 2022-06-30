Here's why counting macros is important for effective weight loss

Pixabay/Instagram

The probability is that you have heard of the term "counting macros" if you go to the gym or follow the health scene.

Counting macronutrients (macros), which are frequently practised by those wishing to lose weight or build muscle, can assist you in achieving a variety of health objectives.

To meet specific macronutrient and calorie objectives, it requires keeping track of the calories and food types you consume.



Carbohydrates

Sugars, starches, and fibre are all types of carbohydrates. The majority of carbohydrates are converted into glucose, also known as blood sugar, which your body either uses for immediate energy or stores as glycogen, the form of glucose that is found in your muscles and liver, for later use. The majority of people's calorie intake is normally made up of carbohydrates, which have 4 calories per gramme.

Fats

With 9 calories per gramme, fats are the macronutrient with the most calories. For energy and vital processes like hormone production, nutrition absorption, and body temperature regulation, your body requires fat. Despite the fact that the normal macronutrient recommendations for fats range from 20 to 35 percent of total calories, many people succeed when they consume more fat.

Proteins



Proteins have 4 calories per gramme, much like carbohydrates. Proteins are essential for functions like immune response, tissue formation, hormone production, and cell signalling.





You may make (or prepare to make) wise, nutritious meal decisions by keeping track of your macros. Counting calories or points is comparable, but it advances the concept.

If you want to put it simply, weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you take in. You may better understand where those calories are originating from and how they influence your body by using macro counting.