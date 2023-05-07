Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Here's why Ayurveda suggests eating sweets before meals, not after

Ayurveda believes that consuming sweets before a meal can help to balance the doshas (energies) in the body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Here's why Ayurveda suggests eating sweets before meals, not after
Here's why Ayurveda suggests eating sweets before meals, not after

In Ayurveda, consuming sweets before meals is believed to stimulate the digestive system and improve overall digestion. According to Ayurvedic principles, sweet taste has a grounding and nourishing effect on the body and mind, and it is said to promote the secretion of digestive enzymes and increase the secretion of saliva.

When we consume something sweet, it triggers the release of insulin, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels. This, in turn, can help to reduce cravings and appetite, leading to a more controlled and mindful approach to eating.

In addition, Ayurveda believes that consuming sweets before a meal can help to balance the doshas (energies) in the body. Specifically, sweet taste is associated with the kapha dosha, which governs stability and nourishment. By stimulating the kapha dosha before a meal, it is thought to help balance out any excess vata (air and space) or pitta (fire and water) in the body, which can lead to digestive discomfort or imbalances.

However, it's important to note that not all sweets are created equal, and Ayurveda recommends consuming natural, whole food sources of sweetness such as fruit, dates, or raw honey rather than processed sugars. Additionally, it's important to practice moderation and balance in all aspects of eating, including sweets, to maintain overall health and wellness.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.