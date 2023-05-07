Here's why Ayurveda suggests eating sweets before meals, not after

In Ayurveda, consuming sweets before meals is believed to stimulate the digestive system and improve overall digestion. According to Ayurvedic principles, sweet taste has a grounding and nourishing effect on the body and mind, and it is said to promote the secretion of digestive enzymes and increase the secretion of saliva.

When we consume something sweet, it triggers the release of insulin, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels. This, in turn, can help to reduce cravings and appetite, leading to a more controlled and mindful approach to eating.

In addition, Ayurveda believes that consuming sweets before a meal can help to balance the doshas (energies) in the body. Specifically, sweet taste is associated with the kapha dosha, which governs stability and nourishment. By stimulating the kapha dosha before a meal, it is thought to help balance out any excess vata (air and space) or pitta (fire and water) in the body, which can lead to digestive discomfort or imbalances.

However, it's important to note that not all sweets are created equal, and Ayurveda recommends consuming natural, whole food sources of sweetness such as fruit, dates, or raw honey rather than processed sugars. Additionally, it's important to practice moderation and balance in all aspects of eating, including sweets, to maintain overall health and wellness.