Here's what Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani served to Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland in dinner

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor has shared a glimpse of the delicious meal served to the guests at the event night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

The two days event of art, culture and fashion at Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) was attended by some of the big names from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. 

Salman Khan Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz were some of the many guests who graced the NMACC gala. 

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor has shared a glimpse of the delicious meal served to the guests at the event night. 

 

 

The fabulous lives of Bollywood wives actor shared a photo featuring a huge silver thali with several bowls in it. The lavish platter of Indian dishes included rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, paapad, and laddoo among other delicacies. A glass of wine and another consisting of water stood next to thali on a table.

The NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) which was held for 2 days.

The presence of the Bollywood celebs and their performances at the gala making was definitely a night worth remembering. 

 

