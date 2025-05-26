Seeing how fit he is at 62, fans are often curious about the secret behind his immaculately physical health.

Who doesn't know Hollywood star Tom Cruise? He is currently in the headlines for his film Mission: Impossible 8. The film was released on Wednesday, May 14, and a screening was held at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received immense praise and love. Not only this, but this film also got a 5-minute standing ovation. Seeing all the responses, the actor got emotional.

Along with the film, Tom Cruise also grabbed a lot of attention for his looks on the red carpet. The American actor looks incredibly dashing and fit even at the age of 62. This is no secret that Tom Cruise himself performs his most stunts in films. This alone speaks volumes about his level of fitness.

Seeing how fit he is at 62, fans are often curious about the secret behind his immaculately physical health. Today, we are going to reveal the secret of Tom Cruise's impressive fitness.

As the old saying goes, to gain something, you have to lose something. Tom Cruise follows this principle very strictly, and he is extremely disciplined about his workout routine and eating habits. He gives a lot of priority to those physical activities that help him maintain flexibility and balance.

Tom does not rely on any single type of fitness routine. Instead, he keeps himself active by doing different activities throughout the day. In one of his interviews, the superstar himself revealed his fitness. When asked how he manages to stay so youthful, he said, ''I do activities like sea-kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weight lifting, rock-climbing, hockey, jogging. I engage myself in different activities.''

According to media reports, Tom Cruise follows a low-calorie diet. He reportedly takes a 1200-calorie, low-carb, and high-protein diet to maintain his body and energy levels.