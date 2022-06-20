Here's how you can relish mangoes without worrying about weight gain

Mangoes have enormous health benefits and also help in maintaining weight control. Here's how you must include the king of fruits in your diet plans.

Dubbed the 'King of Fruits', Mango is one of the tastiest fruits enjoyed not just in India, but across the world. Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Kesar, Badami, Totapuri and Alphonso are some of the varieties of the fruit relished in the nation. However, there is a misconception that eating mangoes can lead to weight gain, and hence, fitness enthusiasts do tend to avoid the fruit.

But, today we will let you know how mango can be relished without worrying about weight gain. The fruit has enormous health benefits associated with it as it is rich in vitamins, especially Vitamin K and Vitamin A, minerals, and anti-oxidants. Hence, one must include it in their diet even if they are focusing on losing weight.

Here's how you can include Mango in your diet plans



The most important thing one must consider is to not binge on the fruit. Mangoes must be eaten in moderation and small amounts. This would lead to a reduction in body fat and maintain blood sugar levels.

Don't eat mangoes with meals

Most people make the mistake of eating mangoes after lunch or dinner. This should be completely avoided as it can lead to an oversupply of glucose in the body.

Eat mangoes as a snack

Mangoes must be consumed as a snack. Eating this fruit can lead to an instant increase in energy levels as the fruit contains high fiber. Thus, it can be used as a pre-workout snack.



READ | 5 incredible health benefits of mango and why you must have it this summer

Eat whole mangoes, not juices

Mangoes should be taken as a whole and not in the form of juices or shakes. Mango juice or mango shake makes the fruit less nutritious and less filling.

Don't drink mango juices in packaged form

Mango juices bought from the stores should be avoided at all costs because they always contain additional sugars and thus, more carbohydrates leading to weight gain.