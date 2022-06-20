Here's how you can relish mangoes without worrying about weight gain

Headlines

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

 Effective ways to reduce uric acid levels naturally

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

Titanic Submarine: Presumed Human Remains Found In Titanic Submarine Wreckage

Earth Records Hottest Day Ever, More High Temperatures Ahead To Effect Billions, But Why?

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeLifestyle

cricket

Here's how you can relish mangoes without worrying about weight gain

Mangoes have enormous health benefits and also help in maintaining weight control. Here's how you must include the king of fruits in your diet plans.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dubbed the 'King of Fruits', Mango is one of the tastiest fruits enjoyed not just in India, but across the world. Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Kesar, Badami, Totapuri and Alphonso are some of the varieties of the fruit relished in the nation. However, there is a misconception that eating mangoes can lead to weight gain, and hence, fitness enthusiasts do tend to avoid the fruit.

But, today we will let you know how mango can be relished without worrying about weight gain. The fruit has enormous health benefits associated with it as it is rich in vitamins, especially Vitamin K and Vitamin A, minerals, and anti-oxidants. Hence, one must include it in their diet even if they are focusing on losing weight.

Here's how you can include Mango in your diet plans


Portion control

The most important thing one must consider is to not binge on the fruit. Mangoes must be eaten in moderation and small amounts. This would lead to a reduction in body fat and maintain blood sugar levels.

Don't eat mangoes with meals

Most people make the mistake of eating mangoes after lunch or dinner. This should be completely avoided as it can lead to an oversupply of glucose in the body.

Eat mangoes as a snack

Mangoes must be consumed as a snack. Eating this fruit can lead to an instant increase in energy levels as the fruit contains high fiber. Thus, it can be used as a pre-workout snack.

READ | 5 incredible health benefits of mango and why you must have it this summer

Eat whole mangoes, not juices

Mangoes should be taken as a whole and not in the form of juices or shakes. Mango juice or mango shake makes the fruit less nutritious and less filling.

Don't drink mango juices in packaged form

Mango juices bought from the stores should be avoided at all costs because they always contain additional sugars and thus, more carbohydrates leading to weight gain.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE