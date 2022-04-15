Here's how you can protect you hair from sun damage this summer season

Summer has arrived, and luscious locks catching the rays of the sun look stunning. However, we must pay attention to sun hair care. Sun (along with heat, humidity, and water!) can damage your hair in the same way that it can hurt your skin.



Other variables that come into play while we're out in the sun include sea salt, chlorinated pool water, humidity, and sweat, all of which combine to a summer onslaught that our hair can't manage.

The main issue with the sun and outdoor activities on sunny days are that it is extremely drying. Your hair will become more brittle and prone to break ends as a result of this. Root damage can occur as a result of sunburn on the scalp. Dandruff can be caused by sand, dust, or sweat.

Here’s how you can protect your hair:

Haircut

Make an appointment for a home haircut to get rid of any dry ends. Having regular haircuts throughout the summer months will help your hair survive the storm. Trimming your hair on a regular basis keeps it in good condition and reduces the chance of split ends.



Cover your hair

Although it may seem self-evident, this is one of the most effective natural ways to protect hair from the sun. Cover it up, especially if you're out during the hottest part of the day. Choosing a fashionable wide-brimmed hat is beneficial to both your hair and skin.

Conditioner

Choose a conditioner that is appropriate for your hair type. Smoothing on some conditioner before diving into the sea or the pool is a wonderful advice, and we would argue one of the finest ways to protect hair from sun activity. A small amount of coconut oil applied to your hair before stepping into the water is another of our favourite natural ways to protect hair from the sun.



Say no to extra heat

Your hair doesn't need further heat attack from straighteners and blow drying if it's already been subjected to the sun's rays. Excessive heat exposure should be avoided. If you're going to use a hair dryer, set it to a low setting and use a serum to protect your hair. Allowing your hair to air-dry whenever possible is the most gentle approach.