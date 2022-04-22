Here’s how you can prevent premature greying of hair naturally

Photo credit: Freepik

We can't go back in time, no matter how hard we try, especially when it comes to becoming older. The sagging of skin and the greying of hair are the two most visible markers of ageing. While grey hair is natural in the mid-40s, it is a nightmare in the 20s and 30s! Hair turns grey when the body stops manufacturing the pigment melanin, which is responsible for its dark colour. Although malnutrition and inheritance are the most common causes of greying, it can also be caused by heavy tobacco use, smoking, or emotional stress.

Bleaching, using a brush instead of a wide-toothed comb, using too much heat with a curling iron or hairdryer, and using harsh soaps/shampoos are all examples of hair care practices that can harm your hair.

Getting adequate vitamins, and minerals, quitting smoking, protecting your hair from the sun, and not damaging your hair with bleach and chemicals are all lifestyle modifications that can help with grey hair.

Home remedies:

• Coconut oil is a good option. Massage coconut oil into your hair and scalp every other day before bed. Wash your hair, as usual, the next morning.

•Take a teaspoon of fresh grated ginger with 1 tablespoon of honey every day.

• Molasses made from blackstrap molasses. Eat a spoonful of blackstrap molasses (made from sugarcane juice, not beet sugar) every other day to help reverse the greying process.

• Every day, drink six ounces of fresh amla juice or once a week, massage your hair with amla oil. Indian gooseberry is another name for amla.

• Sesame seeds. Eat a spoonful of black sesame seeds two to three times a week to slow down and perhaps reverse the greying process.